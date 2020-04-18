UPDATE: Auburn Police Identify Victim in Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn Ala,- Auburn police have confirmed the identity of the woman who was found dead April 17, in the 9500 block of U.S. Highway 280 as Nancy A. Nash, age 54, from Phenix City, Alabama.

According to assistant police chief, Clarence Stewart, police responded to the area after receiving an assist agency call in reference to a vehicle fire. A preliminary investigation into the incident indicated that the victim sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

The victim’s vehicle, a black 2019 Nissan Frontier, was missing from the scene and has since been located in Irondale, Alabama. The vehicle is being transported back to the Auburn Police Division for processing by the FBI.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, State Fire Marshall’s Office, State Medical Examiner Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.