Georgia’s Nearly 700 COVID-19 Deaths Compared to Alabama’s 113

by Alabama News Network Staff

Health officials say Georgia’s death toll from COVID-19 is nearing 700 as new numbers were reported Saturday. The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported that at least 677 deaths statewide have been linked to the virus. Infections have been confirmed in more than 17,800 people.

In Alabama, as of Saturday night there are over 4,700 confirmed cases 147 reported deaths and 113 have died from the virus.

