List of Storm Shelters in the Event of Severe Weather Sunday
In the event of severe weather Sunday, counties in the area have designated storm shelters for residents.
The following is a list of counties that have released where their storm shelters are going to be. Keep checking with Alabama News Network for an updated version of this list.
- Montgomery County: These locations are open as shelters:
McIntyre Community Center 1240 Hugh Street
Montgomery Therapeutic Center 604 Augusta Avenue
Sheridan Heights Community Center 3501 Faro Drive
Goodwyn Community Center 215 Perry Hill Road
Staff has masks for citizens that do not come with their own.
- Elmore County: According to the Eclectic Police Department’s Facebook, the Eclectic Junior High auditorium and the First Baptist Church will be used as safer place locations. Do keep in mind ONLY 10 people can be in these locations at any given time and they must practice social distancing.
FROM KEITH BARNETT – ELMORE CO: EMAPrattville Public Safety Building
Elmore County Courthouse – Downtown
Tallassee City Hall
Tallassee Police Department
Deatsville Volunteer Fire Department
Town of Elmore Fire Station 2
Town of Elmore – Penny Parkway
Town of Elmore – 1245 AL Hwy 143
First Baptist Church – Eclectic
Eclectic Police Station
Coosada Town Hall/Fire Department
Elmore Community Center
New Home Baptist Church – Titus
Redland Baptist Church
Coosada Community Center
New Home Baptist Church
Millbrook Baptist Church
Deatsville Fire Department
- Tallapoosa County: As stated by the Alexander City Police Department’s Facebook page the city hall will be open to all residents starting at 1:00 until the event is over. The Dadeville Courthouse will also be open at 1.
- Bullock County: The Bullock County Courthouse and the Richard Stone Complex basement will serve as a storm shelter. The time of when the shelter will open has not yet been released, the Bullock County EMA Facebook Page will have the times posted by the end of the day.
- Autauga County: Posey’s Crossroads Baptist Church, Boone’s Chapel Baptist will be open to the public as well as The Public Safety building in Prattville. Masks will be provided due to Covid- 19 situation.
- Macon County: All Saferooms and Storm Shelters will be open in Macon County check their EMA Facebook Page for more information
- Crenshaw County:
- Lee County: Lee County has 5 available storm shelters:
- Providence Baptist Church, 2807 LR 166 Opelika (Beauregard community)
- Greater Peace Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue (Opelika community)
- Southern Union State Community College, Basement of Business Technology Center, Opelika
- Smiths Station Ruritan Club, 2000 County Road 430 Smiths Station
- Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 South Gay Street, Auburn
- Auburn University, Greene Hall 1130 Wire Road, Auburn
- Ralph Brown Draughon Library 231 Mell Street, Auburn