List of Storm Shelters in the River Region

by Savanna Sabb

Heres a list of storm shelters in the river region.

Note: Some counties have not announced which shelters will be open during Sunday’s severe weather threat. You can count on Alabama News Network to keep you updated if more information becomes available

Autauga County:

Posey’s Crossroads Baptist Church 558 Autauga County 40, Prattville, AL 36067

Boone’s Chapel Baptist Church 2301 Co Rd 66, Prattville, AL 36067

The Public Safety Building in Prattville, 201 Gin Shop Hill Rd, Prattville, AL 36067

Bullock County: The Bullock County Courthouse (212 N Prairie St, Union Springs, AL 36089)and the Richard Stone Complex basement will serve as a storm shelter.

Crenshaw County:

Dallas County:

Burnsville Shelter (behind Fire station), 8609 Alabama Highway 14E. Selma, Al 36703

Orrville (behind Keith High School), 1274 County Road 115, Orrville, Al 36767

Tipton Shelter (Jim Minor Garden Homes), 2534 Brown Street, Selma, Al 36701 Valley Grande Shelter (Horse Arena), 3271 County Road 65, Valley Grande, Al 36703 Southside High School Shelter (behind Field house), 7975 U S Hwy 80 E, Selma, Al 36701 Plantersville Shelter (beside Noodies BBQ), 530 Pecan Road, Plantersville, Al 36758 City storm shelter, 1609 J L Chestnut Blvd, Selma, Al 36701

Elmore County:

Elmore County Courthouse (100 E. Commerce Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092)

Tallassee City Hall (3 Freeman Avenue, Tallassee, AL 36078)

Tallassee Police Department (214 Barnett Blvd. Tallassee, AL 36078)

Deatsville Volunteer Fire Department (6930 Hwy 143, Deatsville, AL 36022)

Town of Elmore Fire Station 2 (393 Baltzer Road, Elmore AL 36024)

Eclectic Police Station (148 Main Street, Eclectic, AL)

Elmore Community Center (485 Jackson Street, Elmore, AL 36025)

Coosada Community Center (577 Pecan Grove Road, Coosada AL 36020)

Coosada Town Hall/Fire Department (5800 Coosada Road, Coosada, AL 36020)

Lee County:

Providence Baptist Church, 2807 LR 166 Opelika (Beauregard community)

Greater Peace Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue (Opelika community)

Southern Union State Community College, Basement of Business Technology Center, Opelika

Smiths Station Ruritan Club, 2000 County Road 430 Smiths Station

Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 South Gay Street, Auburn

Auburn University, Greene Hall 1130 Wire Road, Auburn

Ralph Brown Draughon Library 231 Mell Street, Auburn

Montgomery County:

McIntyre Community Center 1240 Hugh Street

Montgomery Therapeutic Center 604 Augusta Avenue

Sheridan Heights Community Center 3501 Faro Drive

Goodwyn Community Center 215 Perry Hill Road

Macon County:

Warrior Stand Community 357 Couty Rd S Union Springs, Al 36089

Shorter Community, 144 old Federal Rd Shorter, Al 36075

Franklin Community, 1656 Al Highway 49 Tuskegee Al, 36083

Notasulga (Liberty City) 355 Lori Lane, Notasulga Al 36866

Fort Davis Community, 17793 County Rd 2, Union Springs Al 36866

Tallapoosa:

Dadeville Courthouse (125 North Broadnax StreetDadeville, AL 36853)