Two People Found Shot to Death in Dadeville

Dadeville police say two people have been found dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say they responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North Barrett Street yesterday. That’s where they found the bodies of 61-year-old Willie Tidwell and his wife, 65-year-old Barbara Tidwell.

Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation. If you have a tip, call the Dadeville Police Department at (256) 825-6212.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science are helping in this case.