by Alabama News Network Staff

As of 3 p.m Sunday afternoon, central Alabama outages are in the following areas:

Tallapoosa County – 5,000 customers

Chilton County – 2,500 customers

Coosa County – 1,200 customers

According to Alabama Power’s public information representative, crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore service. Reports of damage from this morning include a number of broken and uprooted trees that fell into power lines.