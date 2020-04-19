Tuskegee Police Investigating Saturday Night Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee Police are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday night.

Sgt. Kimberly Johnson says it happened in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Drive around 8:00PM.

Officers responded to the location on a report of a person shot. Once arriving at the scene, officers found a 30-year-old Tuskegee man dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s identity at this time.

Tuskegee Police are still looking for the person(s) responsible for the fatal shooting. If you have any information that might help authorities, you are asked to call Tuskegee Police at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865.