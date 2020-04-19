by Alabama News Network Staff

According to the director of the Montgomery County Emergency Agency, Christina Thornton, the following Montgomery storm shelters are now open:

Goodwyn Community Center 205 Perryhill Road

McIntyre Community Center 1240 Hugh Street

Montgomery Therapeutic Center 604 Augusta Avenue

Sheridan Heights Community Center 3501 Faro Drive

Pets are allowed as long as they are in carriers, masks will be provided. Do remember to bring any medication, food or drinks and any other personal items.

