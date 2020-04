The Moody Music Building at The University of Alabama on Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

A portion of The University of Alabama caught fire Sunday afternoon. Multiple Tuscaloosa fire units were on scene at The Moody Music Building fighting the blaze. The fire started around 5:00 p.m. At several points flames could be seen through the large smoke cloud billowing from the building.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information enters the Alabama News Network newsroom.