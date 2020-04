Photos: Storm Damage at Wind Creek State Park

by Alabama News Network Staff

The first round of storms that crossed Central Alabama this morning produced widespread wind damage in Chilton, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties.

That damage can be seen at Wind Creek State Park near Alexander City. Many trees are down. Some of them have damaged parts of the park.

These photos are courtesy of Alabama News Network viewer Melissa McDonald.