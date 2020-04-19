Storm Damage Reported in Coosa County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is reporting damage this morning from storms that blew through Coosa County.

Several trees are down across Coosa County all the way to Tallapoosa County line, in areas including Rockford, Ray and Hanover. Some are reported on houses and cars.

At around 6:45, there were reports in Weogufka of entrapments in some structures, with multiple roads blocked by fallen trees.

A short time later in Hanover, there were reports of windows blown out of a manufactured home, a camper moved sideways, a piece of farm equipment overturned. Hail at least dime sized was reported.

