Sunday Morning Update: Severe Weather Outbreak Expected Today

by Ryan Stinnett

SEVERE STORMS LIKELY TODAY: Another day to stay weather aware as multiple rounds of strong and severe storms will impact Alabama today. This morning, we are tracking round one as it impacts North and Central Alabama, with the threat of damaging winds and large hail, these storms are well north of the warm front, and are elevated. For this reason, the tornado threat is very low. These should continue through the morning hours, but should begin to wind down by midday, and along with the severe threat, are producing loads of lightning and intense rainfall.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK LATER TODAY: Latest update this morning, the SPC has the entire southern half of Alabama in a “moderate risk” (level 4/5) for severe weather today, that includes our entire viewing area.

The newest update, will come out by 8AM this morning. However, this is not a clear-cut, typical spring time severe weather setup, today’s threat all hinges on how far north the warm front makes it today. At the writing of this forecast around 3AM, the warm front was between Evergreen and Montgomery. This front will lift north through Central Alabama this morning, and along and south of the front, this is where the greatest risk for severe storms will be and that includes all modes of severe weather: damaging winds up to 80 mph, golf ball size hail, and tornadoes, and yes, some strong, violent tornadoes, (EF2 or greater) are possible.

Again, the northward extent of the threat will depend on how far north the warm front makes it…For now, by early afternoon, the warm front should make it to somewhere between Birmingham and Montgomery, perhaps even in a northwestward to southeastward placement paralleling the U.S. 82 corridor from Tuscaloosa to Brent to Montgomery to Eufaula, but we will see later today. South and west of this front, is where the greatest threat for severe weather and strong tornadoes will be this afternoon, evening, and into the overnight hours.

South of this boundary, the southerly flow brings in warm/moist very unstable air mass into the state, instability values in the 2000-3000 J/kg range are likely, which would favor explosive development of storms during the afternoon hours, if they develop. Upper-level dynamics will be sufficient and an approaching surface low will provide low-level shear.

As round one winds down midday, we should get a lull into the afternoon, during this lull, we should have a better understanding of where the warm front will stay, and really begin to focus on the areas south of it where the atmosphere will be priming itself, and unfortunately, this area looks to include our entire viewing area. Perhaps as early as 2PM, we could get some isolated convective supercells developing across South Mississippi and South Alabama and with such a volatile atmosphere in place in these areas, these could develop and become severe quickly, increasing the tornado threat, along with damaging winds and large hail. These may develop and may not, we saw this last week, where South Alabama stayed convection clear during the afternoon, while South Mississippi had those long-track, tornadic supercells. Also, some model data suggest these may develop closer to 5PM, but still, if they develop, they will be dangerous storms.

As we roll into the evening hours, we should see a large cluster of storms develop to the west, and this will begin to track east along the warm front. As they do, they will likely be producing damaging winds up to 80 mph, large hail, and yes some tornadoes. If any storms develop out ahead of this cluster, these will once again be those individual supercells which will need to be monitored closely. For many areas in Alabama tomorrow, watches and warning will be issued, so please have reliable sources for severe weather alerts.

In addition to the severe weather threat, there will likely be a significant threat for flash flooding, especially for areas along and north of the warm front. Rainfall totals of 2-4” inches will be common today, and yes some areas could see in excess of 6”.

For this reason, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for today for all of Central and South Alabama, again including nearly our entire viewing area. Again stay weather aware today, be prepared to act and to always TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN if you come across flood waters.

The severe weather threat will be wind down from west to east during the overnight hours, and I think by midnight, the severe weather threat will be over, it could hang on a bit longer in Southeast Alabama.

With any severe weather system, a lot will be determined by the small scale features which set-up through the day. This is April in Alabama, the heart of our severe weather season, so this is not unusual and we are use to severe weather threat this time of year. We have been through events like this before, we will go through them again, and we will make it through this one together. Just be prepared and ready to act. Hopefully, we can make it through today with no major problems. No two events are the same, so don’t compare this event to ones in the past. This event is completely different, but it carries its own significant threat and everyone will need to be prepared. It only takes one storm to makes this a very bad day for the state.

CALL TO ACTION: Be prepared and make sure you have all aspects of your severe weather safety plan ready for action. Be sure you have a way of hearing severe weather warnings, and an action plan if you are in a tornado warning polygon, take severe thunderstorm warnings seriously too. Have a NOAA Weather Radio in your home and business, properly programmed with a fresh battery in case of power failure. Be sure WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts) enabled on your phone… this is not an app, but built into every phone sold in the U.S. Check settings, and notifications, and be sure emergency alerts are on. Have the free Alabama News Network Weather App on your phone as another way of getting warnings. Search the App Store for “ANN Weather” if you don’t have it already.

In a site built home, identify the safe place. Small room, lowest floor, near the center of the house, away from windows. And, in that safe place, have helmets for everyone in the family (including adults!), portable air horns, and hard sole shoes. You CANNOT stay in a mobile home if you are in a tornado warning polygon. Know the closest shelter, and how to get there quickly.

Sheltering from a tornado is first priority when it comes to the COVID-19 situation. A tornado is an immediate threat to life; get to your safe place or shelter and do the best you can to protect yourself from exposure to the virus.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Not much focus on this right now, but rain should end by early tomorrow with a mainly dry weather continuing into Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. For midweek, we are going to go ahead and urge folks to prepare for another round of strong and severe storms as the models have continued to show another dynamic weather system impacting Alabama during the late Wednesday/Thursday time frame. This system looks more typical of spring-time severe weather set-up for Alabama, so yes it has a significant potential to produce strong, possibly severe storms. Way too early to be specific; just something to note. Let’s get through today, then we can start focusing on the next system.

Please stay weather aware today, and be prepared to act when watches and warnings are issued!!!

Ryan