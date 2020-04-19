Tornado Watch Until 11PM Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for part of the Alabama
News Network viewing area until 11PM CDT tonight.


ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:

   AUTAUGA              BARBOUR             BULLOCK             
   BUTLER               CHOCTAW             CLARKE              
   CONECUH              COVINGTON           CRENSHAW            
   DALLAS               ELMORE              ESCAMBIA            
   GREENE               HALE                LEE
   LOWNDES              MACON               MARENGO
   MONROE               MONTGOMERY          PERRY
   PIKE                 RUSSELL             SUMTER
   WASHINGTON           WILCOX      
         

Primary threats include:
     Several tornadoes and a couple of intense tornadoes likely
     Widespread damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail to 2 inches in diameter likely

Thunderstorms over central Mississippi will track eastward along a boundary into 
the watch area this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are likely with 
the more intense storms.  A few tornadoes are also possible as winds aloft strengthen
this evening, including a risk of strong tornadoes.
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. 
The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be working throughout 
the evening and overnight as long as conditions warrant. 

