Tornado Watch Until 11PM Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for part of the Alabama
News Network viewing area until 11PM CDT tonight.
ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:
AUTAUGA BARBOUR BULLOCK
BUTLER CHOCTAW CLARKE
CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW
DALLAS ELMORE ESCAMBIA
GREENE HALE LEE
LOWNDES MACON MARENGO
MONROE MONTGOMERY PERRY
PIKE RUSSELL SUMTER
WASHINGTON WILCOX
Primary threats include:
Several tornadoes and a couple of intense tornadoes likely
Widespread damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail to 2 inches in diameter likely
Thunderstorms over central Mississippi will track eastward along a boundary into
the watch area this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are likely with
the more intense storms. A few tornadoes are also possible as winds aloft strengthen
this evening, including a risk of strong tornadoes.
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop.
The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be working throughout
the evening and overnight as long as conditions warrant.
