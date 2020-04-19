Tornado Watch Until 11PM Tonight

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for part of the Alabama News Network viewing area until 11PM CDT tonight.

ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE: AUTAUGA BARBOUR BULLOCK BUTLER CHOCTAW CLARKE CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW DALLAS ELMORE ESCAMBIA GREENE HALE LEE LOWNDES MACON MARENGO MONROE MONTGOMERY PERRY PIKE RUSSELL SUMTER WASHINGTON WILCOX

Primary threats include: Several tornadoes and a couple of intense tornadoes likely Widespread damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail to 2 inches in diameter likely Thunderstorms over central Mississippi will track eastward along a boundary into the watch area this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are likely with the more intense storms. A few tornadoes are also possible as winds aloft strengthen this evening, including a risk of strong tornadoes.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be working throughout the evening and overnight as long as conditions warrant. Watch for Live updates on CBS 8 and ABC 32. Live Interactive Radar Weather Authority - Facebook - Twitter - Web page