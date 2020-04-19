Update: Arrest Made in Shooting Case Between Two Millbrook Neighbors

by Alabama News Network Staff

Update: On Friday, April 17, at 6:40 PM, A dispute between two Milbrook neighbors resulted in a shooting. The shooting victim Ryan Edward Fales, a 43-year-old, was shot in the 4200 block of Oak Tree Road. Fales was treated at the scene by Millbrook fire rescue personnel and later transported to Baptist South Emergency Room in critical condition. According to an update received earlier this afternoon, Fales remains at Baptist South Hospital, where he is still listed in critical condition.

The alleged offender, 35-year-old Angelo D. Myles, was taken into custody without incident shortly after the incident occurred on Friday. Myles was transported to the Elmore County Jail Friday night. On Sunday, April 19, investigators with the Millbrook Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit obtained a warrant for Myles’ arrest, on a single count of Attempted Murder.

Myles remains in the Elmore County jail under a $50,000.00 bond.