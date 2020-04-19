Update: Auburn Police Have Made an Arrest in a Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Update: Auburn Police Division arrested Kentrice Symonee Hill, 21, from Birmingham, Alabama in relation to felony warrants for the offenses of Theft of Property 1st Degree and Capital Murder in the death of 54-year-old Nancy Nash from Phenix City.

Auburn police found the body of Nancy Nash on April 17. It was apparent that the victim suffered from gunshot wounds.

Hill was transported to the Lee County Detention Facility where she was further processed. Hill has no bond. This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Auburn Police Detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-139.