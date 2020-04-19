Update: Two Charged with Murder after Fatal Shooting of Montgomery Teenager

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department says it’s charged two suspects in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of 17-year-old Brian Daniels of Montgomery.

Police say they’ve charged 21-year-old Rodrequis Managan and 19-year-old Jacques Simmons, both of Montgomery, with one count each of murder.

They were taken into custody at the scene. They are now in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

On Saturday at about 3 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the 200 block of East Woodland Drive in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, they found Daniels’ body.

Police say their investigation shows that Daniels was shot during an exchange of gunfire.