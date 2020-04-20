A Couple of Quiet Days; Next Storm Threat Midweek

by Ryan Stinnett

A COUPLE OF QUIET DAYS: Another very active Sunday of severe weather with countless reports of damage, but starting the new work week, we are getting a break from the action. The weather today will feature a clearing sky through the day with a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s to the lower 80s. Tonight will be mainly clear, with lows in the low 50s. Tomorrow, more of the same with a sunny sky, highs should be around 80°.

MIDWEEK STORM THREAT: April in Alabama means we do not go too many days without a threat for strong and severe storms, and our next threat looks to arrive late Wednesday night and into the first part of our Thursday. For now, the SPC in their day 3 convective outlook which covers Wednesday night until 7AM Thursday has areas of West Alabama in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms, with the level 2/5 up for some of our western most counties, then extending back across the Mississippi Valley.

Another potent storm system will be moving toward Central Alabama during the day on Wednesday with severe storms west of Alabama, and that system will bring another round of stronger to potentially severe storms for late Wednesday night into and through the morning hours Thursday. It looks like all modes of severe weather will be possible with this system, so prepare for this potential and allow us to fine tune the forecast the next couple of days. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s both days. We note, that in their day 4 outlook, which would cover Thursday, the SPC does not have an area of severe potential for Alabama.

FINE-LOOKING FRIDAY: The day on Friday will be very nice with a mostly sunny sky before clouds start to move in before sunset. Friday’s highs will be in the lower 80s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: We could see some showers and storms on Saturday with a quick hitting system, but this doesn’t look like a severe weather threat. Highs Saturday should be in the lower 80s. On Sunday, the Euro is suggesting yet another low moving along the Gulf Coast, which would provide us with clouds and rain, with cooler temps if the low stay south. However, of the track of the low begins to shift north, we will have to introduce the chance for storms in the forecast, and yes, another round of strong to severe storms could be a threat for our Sunday so stay tuned for details through out the week.

Stay safe and social distance!

Ryan