Alabama Tops 5,000 Positive Cases of COVID-19 As Closure Order Nears Ends

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama has topped 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus as the state weighs a decision on whether to extend closure orders.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Monday that the state had 5,078 known cases of COVID-19. There had been 113 confirmed deaths and the state was investigating an additional 50 deaths in COVID-19 patients. The state’s current stay home order, which has closed many non-essential businesses, lasts through April 30.

Alabama Gov. Ivey’s office said the governor and State Health Officer Scott Harris will be reviewing and announcing a plan on or before April 28.

