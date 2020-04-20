Georgia Woman Wanted by Prattville Police on Identity Theft Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department has confirmed the identity of a person wanted for Identity Theft. The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Veronica Lashae Hunter, of Georgia. The suspect is not in custody and is still wanted by law enforcement.

Investigators say the suspect was identified by an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.

On Tuesday, March 10, investigators say Hunter used the victim’s credit card information to purchase merchandise at a retail store in Montgomery.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Veronica Lashae Hunter, call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward up to $5,000.