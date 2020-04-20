More Storms Ahead For Late Week

by Shane Butler

We’re going to see quiet weather conditions through Wednesday of this week. High pressure helps maintain a mostly sunny and dry weather pattern. Temps will start out cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s and warm into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. We continue in a mild weather setup for Wednesday as temps warm to near 80 degrees. Changes are on the way for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Another frontal system makes a charge into the deep south. We expect more storms and all modes of severe storms are possible with this system. The main threat window looks to open up around 3AM and run through Noon Thursday. We’re in between systems on Friday and it’s looking nice and warm for the end of the week. A quick moving system comes through with rain and possibly a few storms Saturday. It’s out of here and Sunday begins a stretch of sunny and warm days going into the early half of next week.