Oil Prices Fall to Negative $35.20 per Barrel
Oil prices plunged below zero on Monday as demand for energy collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Traders sought to avoid owning crude oil with nowhere to store it.
A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil for May delivery fell to negative $35.20 per barrel. While the foray into negative territory was largely due to technical reasons, prices for other oil contracts also plummeted as storage facilities for crude approach their limits.
The S&P 500 was down 1.2%, giving up some of the big gains from its first back-to-back weekly gain since February.
