Oil Prices Fall to Negative $35.20 per Barrel

by Alabama News Network Staff

Oil prices plunged below zero on Monday as demand for energy collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Traders sought to avoid owning crude oil with nowhere to store it.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil for May delivery fell to negative $35.20 per barrel. While the foray into negative territory was largely due to technical reasons, prices for other oil contracts also plummeted as storage facilities for crude approach their limits.

The S&P 500 was down 1.2%, giving up some of the big gains from its first back-to-back weekly gain since February.

