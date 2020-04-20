Pleasant Through Tuesday; Storms Return Late Wednesday/Thursday

by Ben Lang

Sunday was an active day of severe weather. It was a feeling of Deja vu Sunday, with a moderate risk for severe weather just one week after Easter Sunday’s moderate risk. Similar to that event, evening storms eventually formed into a line with widespread damaging winds, and didn’t exit southeast Alabama until after midnight.

Straight line wind damage was widespread across parts of Covington, Crenshaw, and Pike county. Straight line winds were likely in excess of 70 mph in some cases, especially in Pike county. Severe storms cleared southeast Alabama around 2AM Monday morning, and its been quieter since then.

Expect the lingering clouds to continue clearing this afternoon, with an eventually mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Tonight looks seasonably cool, with temperatures falling into the low 50s and maybe upper 40s for some overnight. Expect a mostly clear sky overhead, and thanks to a calm wind, fog could develop after midnight.

Tuesday looks like another pleasant spring day in our area. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday night looks seasonably cool, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our weather pattern remains active, with another storm system impacting our area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Severe storms appear possible at this time. Damaging winds up to 60 mph, hail up to 1″ in size, and brief tornadoes are potential threats. The approximate threat window is 3AM to 11AM, but subject to change. The system departs our area Thursday afternoon, but another front approaches our area late Friday into Saturday.

There may not be as much rain or thunderstorm activity with the late week/weekend system. That’s because of such a limited time between this system and the departure of Thursday’s storm system. Models are somewhat erratic at this time on this weekend’s weather, but rain is certainly possible Saturday through at least early Sunday. Expect another cooldown behind the weekend system, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s Sunday and next Monday.