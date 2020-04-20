Police Searching for Vehicle Stolen from Parking Lot of Andalusia Walmart
The Andalusia Police Department is currently investigating the theft of an automobile.
On April 20, the Andalusia Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle call for service at the Wal-Mart parking lot located on Martin Luther King Expressway. The stolen vehicle is described as a gray on gray 2008 Kia Sorrento. The tag number is 9647AW3. The vehicle has a United States Marine Corps Eagle Globe and Anchor sticker on the back glass on the passenger side.
The vehicle was reported taken some time around 11:30 pm on April 19.
If you have any details on the whereabouts of this stolen vehicle you should call the police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.