Proposed Hazardous Duty Pay for County Workers

Is it time "essential employees" get essential pay?

by Alabama News Network Staff

“Essential Employee” is a term that we’ve heard countless times during the CODID-19 pandemic. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham wants county workers who qualify to receive hazardous duty pay.

Sheriff Cunningham proposed the measure at Monday’s Montgomery County Commission meeting. The proposal would include all correction officers and any clerks that have direct contact with inmates. Sheriff’s Deputies would also be included.

The proposal would add an additional $2.25 to the hourly rate of the employee. The measure is being reviewed by the City and County Personnel Director, before it’s sent to the county commission.

Montgomery County Commission Vice Chair Ronda Walker, is opposed to the proposal. ” The Montgomery County Commission doesn’t need to make a decision on hazard pay until we find out if there will be some level of reimbursement from the federal government,” says Walker.