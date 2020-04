by Alabama News Network Staff

According to Alexander City Fire Chief Reese McAlister, a 79-year-old woman died in a house fire, Sunday, April 19. The fire occurred in the 1300 block of K Street.

The woman’s grandson lives with her and was not at home at the time of the fire. He says when he came back around 10 pm, the house was on fire.

The woman’s 80th birthday was going to be Monday, April 20.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.