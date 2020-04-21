$25,000 Reward Being Offered for Arrest, Conviction in 2011 Crenshaw Co. Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

The family of a Crenshaw County man is searching for answers 9 years after his death. DeLange Harris was murdered in May of 2011.

Harris’ body was found May 3, 2011 on Athens Church Road in the Goshen community located in Crenshaw County. Since his body was found, the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in the abduction and murder of Harris.

1/4 DeLange Harris_002

2/4 Tombstone D. Harris

3/4 Victim D Harris

4/4 DeLange Harris







Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased it’s $1,000 reward to $5,000 to be paid within 30 days of an arrest(s). Another $20,000 reward will be paid after the conviction of the offender(s). This brings the total reward to $25,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.