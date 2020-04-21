Andalusia Rehab Center Confirms Staff Member Tested Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

A spokesperson for an Andalusia rehabilitation center has confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The spokesperson says the staffer is receiving appropriate medical care and is not working.

They say they notified the Covington County Health Department and Alabama Department of Public Health of the positive test. Residents and their families also have been notified.

The center says they restricted visitors several weeks ago, in accordance with the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control.

They say the health and safety of staff and residents are a top priority.