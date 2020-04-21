Camden Nursing Home Hit Hard by COVID-19

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

COVID-19 has hit a Wilcox County nursing home really hard. Dozens of people who live and work at Camden Nursing Facility have come down with the disease.

Three weeks ago — one employee — tested positive for COVID-19.

Administrator Eldridge Stewart says at the time — it was the second confirmed case of the disease in the county. And safety measures were already in place at the facility — when it happened.

“We put our procedures in place from the very beginning — before any case was in Wilcox County,” said Stewart.

“We stopped all visitation. All vendors. Of course we were already checking temperatures. Every employee that comes in the building, their temperature was taken. They were asked questions to see if they had any symptoms.”

But Stewart says people who are infected with COVID-19 — don’t always have symptoms. He says that’s what’s made stopping the spread of the disease — so difficult.

“The very first employee that tested positive came in to work that morning feeling fine. No temperature. And about 4 hours later began not feeling well. And eventually she tested positive.”

Stewart says — twelve residents and fourteen workers have now tested positive for the disease.

“Our physicians, our nurse practitioners have been very aggressive with the treatment,” he said.

“We have five or six residents right now that have completed the treatment and are recovering well.

Meanwhile — the entire facility is in the process of being completely disinfected.

“Serve-Pro is doing a wing today and then Governor Ivey has enacted the National Guard to go into facilities and begin cleaning. So, they will be coming in Friday to begin cleaning and disinfecting another wing of our building.”