Chipotle Agrees to Pay $25 Million Fine to Resolve Criminal Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food.

The charges stem from illness outbreaks at some Chipotle restaurants in California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Ohio. The Newport Beach, California-based company will avoid conviction by improving its food safety.

The company says it will continue improving food safety practices as it puts the outbreaks in the past.

