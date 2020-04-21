Football Team Helps With Storm Cleanup

In Alexander City the Benjamin Russell football team, coaches, and teens from local churches are helping residents clear their property.

by Jerome Jones

Last Sunday a dangerous line of storms tore through Alexander City, leaving behind down power lines, trees, and debris as far as the eye could see. Luckily, no lives were lost.

After riding through town and seeing the damage , Benjamin Russell Head Football Coach Kevin Smith, sprung into action. “I put out a text message to the whole team, anybody that can or would like to help, and probably within five minutes we had this group.”

On Tuesday morning dozens of football players along with teens from local churches and other sports clubs at the high school were at the home of Scott and Cindy Blake, helping with cleanup efforts. More than a half dozen large trees were down all around the property, and the cleanup would have cost thousands of dollars.

Weston Blake, who is also a member of the Benjamin Russell football team was there helping his teammates and friends clear his parents’ almost unrecognizable property. “We’re all brothers, so we always help each other out,” says Weston.

As Scott and Cindy Blake spoke about the character of the young men and women that came out to help, they couldn’t help but to become overwhelmed with emotion. “It’s just amazing. It touches your heart, you just can’t believe. You know their your friends, but then when you need them and they come out and help you like this, it’s just touching.”

The Blake’s are not the only people getting help, there are groups of people at multiple homes in Alex City, helping their neighbor’s. The team is scheduled to help clean up at multiple properties this week.