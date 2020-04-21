Governor Ivey to Keep Stay-at-Home Order in Place Through April 30

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey said she intends to keep a stay home order in place through April 30, striking a measured approach as some Southern states push to quickly reopen.

Ivey said at a news conference Tuesday that she is eager to open business up again, but cautioned that all decision would be made based on data. State Health Officer Scott Harris said the state hasn’t yet met a federal recommendation of 14 days of declining cases before proceeding to an additional phase of reopening.

WATCH LIVE: Governor Kay Ivey and other state officials give a COVID-19 update. Posted by Alabama News Network on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Authorities said the state has more than 5,100 virus cases and 144 confirmed deaths.

