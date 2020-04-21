Huntingdon College Adding 17 Additional Classes to Summer Semester

by Alabama News Network Staff

Huntingdon College interim vice president for academic affairs Dr. Tom Perrin announced Tuesday the addition of 17 courses to the College’s summer offerings, bringing the total number of classes available during summer 2020 to 40. All of the classes are offered online.

“Summer enrollments have grown exponentially during the past two years,” says Perrin. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Huntingdon’s spring semester classes were moved online beginning March 30. The administration felt it pertinent to provide more opportunities for students to learn where they are this summer.” Summer classes can help students who want to replace a grade from a former class, catch up on core requirements, complete major or minor requirements, or sample different subject matter, says Perrin.

Huntingdon’s 2020 Summer Session courses run the gamut of core and general education offerings and also include upper-level courses. One of the new class offerings is a biology course in pathophysiology, scheduled for the first time this summer. Summer classes are offered in two sessions, the first running May 18 through June 18, and the second running June 23 through July 24. Students may register anytime until the day before the course begins. Course listings are located in the Self-Service tab on the Huntingdon website at www.huntingdon.edu.

For more information or assistance on summer class registration, contact the Huntingdon Registrar’s Office at registrar@hawks.huntingdon.edu, phone (334) 833-4431. To apply as a transient or post-baccalaureate “special” student visiting from another institution, contact the Office of Admission at admiss@hawks.huntingdon.edu or (334) 833-4497.