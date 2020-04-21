Local Female Empowerment Group Donates Feminine Hygiene Products to Brantwood Children’s Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

Local organization, “Women in Training”, delivered masks, sanitary pads and hygiene products to Brantwood Children’s Home.

“Women in Training” is a female empowerment organization founded by 12-year-old twin sisters Breanna and Brooke Bennett. They donate feminine hygiene products to girls who can’t afford them. They created care packages for girls filled with essential hygiene products as well as cool gifts. They call the care packages, WIT-KITS.

The girls hope to help girls build up their self esteem and get rid of the stigma around period products and to help provide to them what they need.

Their work has inspired a bill that would require schools serving fifth through twelfth grade to provide free menstrual products in bathrooms.