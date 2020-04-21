Local Organization Parades Through River Region Hospitals in Support of Healthcare Workers

by Alabama News Network Staff

A local organization organized a parade to tell health care workers thank you.

The “Hearts for Heroes” parade visited several medical organizations in the River Region Tuesday. A fire truck with the words “Heroes work here” led the parade route.

According to parade leader Glenn Crumpton, all of this was done to honor frontline COVID-19 responders.

In addition to driving through the location, they also delivered lunches to the health care workers.