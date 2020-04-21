Loss of Revenue Could Lead to Montgomery County Workforce Reduction

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker says the county may have to reduce its workforce as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

She tells Alabama News Network the county is expected to lose millions in revenue this year.

Walker says the county commission has implemented a hiring freeze, asked all county departments to cut their current budgets by 10% and halted all county travel. Approval is now required for any non-essential spending.

She says if the monthly revenue numbers continue to the decline, the county will have to consider shrinking its workforce.

Gov. Ivey’s administration is still working to determine when and how best to reopen the state’s economy.

Tuesday, the governor said her stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to last until April 30, will not be lifted early.