Montgomery Man Dies in Crash on Highway 231

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash at 5:39 p.m. Monday, April 20, has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

Jack D. Byrd, 53, was killed when the 2007 Cadillac DTS he was driving left the roadway, struck a power pole then overturned. Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 231 at the 113 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.