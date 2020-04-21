Strong To Severe Storms Thursday

by Shane Butler



Another round of storms move through our area Thursday and we could see more storms going into the upcoming weekend. It’s an active storm season with these systems lined up and set to move through the deep south. In the mean time, we have another nice day ahead for Wednesday. Clouds will be increasing with temps warming to around 80 degrees. Just to our west another frontal system will be advancing eastward. A warm front lifts northward across the state and the stage is set for strong to severe storms. The morning round will be similar to last Sundays event (5am until 1PM). Damaging winds and large hail will be possible as this wave moves through most all of our counties. The second wave could develop in the afternoon heating and this might spin up a few tornadoes. Everyone will need to be weather aware and ready to receive warnings. Friday is looking nice and sunny but that next round of storms moves into the area early Saturday morning.