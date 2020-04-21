Three MPS Schools Ranked in Top 10 in State, LAMP Ranked in National Top 25

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. News and World Report has released its 2020 list of the top high schools in America. Three Montgomery County schools are ranked in the top 10 in Alabama, with one grabbing both the state’s top spot and a top 25 national ranking.

LAMP (Loveless Academic Magnet High School) is ranked the No. 1 high school in Alabama and the 23rd best in all of the United States. It is also ranked the 12th best magnet school in the nation.

Booker T. Washington Magnet High comes in as the fifth best high school in Alabama, and Brewbaker Technology Magnet High is ranked 10th.

U.S. News and World Report ranks schools based on several criteria, including college readiness, underserved student performance and graduation rates.

The full state rankings can be found here: https://www.usnews.com/ education/best-high-schools/ alabama/rankings.