Two Arrested in Dadeville Double Murder Charged

by Alabama News Network Staff

On April 17, Dadeville police responded to 911 call at 218 North Barrett Street in reference to two deceased persons. Willie Tidwell, 61, and his wife Barbara Tidwell, 65, suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

After finding the bodies, an investigation began into the deaths of the Tidwell’s.

On April 21, Dadeville Police obtained warrants for Derrick Lee Hightower, 32, of Columbus, Georgia and Kentrice Symonee Hill, 21, of Birmingham for the crimes of Capital Murder and Theft of Property Second Degree.

The Dadeville Police Department thanks multiple agencies for assisting with the investigation.