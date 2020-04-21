What the Tech? Tips to Improve Your Zoom Teleconference Video

by Alabama News Network Staff

The consumer technology most people will remember from the stay-at-home orders is, without a doubt, the live streaming media platform Zoom. It has increased its user base by 190 million in the first three months of 2020.

Have you noticed some people Zooming look great while yours needs some help? For the most part it has a lot to do with lighting and sound.

Check out these gadgets you need to up your Zoom game.

You need your camera to be at eye level or slightly higher. Elevate your laptop or web camera. Or if you’re using your phone or tablet, pick up a small tripod. These cost less than $40 but good luck finding them in stock.

Using a computer is much better for Zoom and Skype meetings because you can more easily see everyone else.

Don’t sit in front of a bright light or window. Add a light to your face. The Lume Cube mounts to a phone or laptop. It has multiple brightness settings and these filters to soften the light, the amber colored diffuser is for being under fluorescent lights.

Look at the difference.

Everyone likes adding a virtual background. Zoom makes it easy. You’ll get a better background with a green screen. These pop-up screens are In fact, it’s so popular Amazon and B&H Photo have been sold out of these pop up green screens.

Sound is important too. You can use the microphone on the computer or laptop, but for better sound you need a dedicated microphone.

Rode has several that work with computers. You can and should use headphones with a microphone or wireless earbuds that are low profile and barely noticeable.

You can do Zoom meetings without these gadgets, but they’ll help if you’re trying to convince your boss you can continue working from home, or you just want to have the best looking zoom picture.