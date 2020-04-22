by Shane Butler



Another round of strong to severe storms march into our state Thursday. All modes of severe storms will be possible including: damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. This event will be broken down into a morning round and afternoon round. The morning line of storms enter our western counties around 5am and advance towards the east. These storms will be capable of damaging winds and hail. A tornado is not out of the question but more likely the previous threats will dominate this round. Most all of our area will be impacted by the morning storms. There could be a transition into a cellular storm setup during the afternoon hours. This would be individual storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes, The risk would be greatest across our central and southern counties. If the air mass recovers enough from the morning storms, some of the potential tornadoes could be strong EF-2 or greater. There is some uncertainty with the afternoon setup but there’s enough risk for everyone to remain weather alert throughout the day. The storms will exit to our east into GA between 7pm-8pm. A return to nice and calm conditions are ahead for Friday.