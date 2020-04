by Alabama News Network Staff

Airline traffic is down 95% from what it was a year ago. Airlines are paying out more in refunds than they are taking in from new ticket sales.

No one knows how long it will be before most people feel safe about flying again, but expectations are fading for a quick rebound in travel.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)