ASU to Hold Virtual Graduation for Spring Class of 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University’s Class of 2020 graduates will be recognized in a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 1, at noon (CST).

The ceremony will recognize all undergraduate and graduate candidates, as well as the Golden Class of 1970.

President Quinton T. Ross Jr. made the video announcement to the Spring Class of 2020.

“One of the greatest honors that I have as University President is to preside over our commencement ceremonies,” said Ross. “It is always a joy to see graduates walk across the stage and to shake their hands to the cheers of their loved ones. None of us could have foreseen that this year would be any different; but it is. However, we will not let COVID-19 stop us from celebrating your big day.”

Ross said the University understands the special significance of the May 1, date to the graduating seniors.

“I want to emphasize that this convocation is not intended to replace your traditional commencement,” said Ross. “We are looking forward to having you walk across the stage at a later…and safer…time.”

“The students deserve to experience a traditional ceremony. We will continue to monitor unfolding information regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and as federal and state mandates allow, we will prepare to welcome our students back to campus to celebrate their accomplishments,” Ross added.

The virtual ceremony will have many of the elements of a traditional commencement convocation, and will feature both live and prerecorded elements. The ceremony will be broadcast live on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Specific information about viewing the event will be posted on the University’s website (www.alasu.edu).

ASU Provost Carl Pettis said the University, despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, wants to make the virtual convocation special for the spring candidates and the Golden Class.

“Commencement is a time for celebration and a recognition of one’s academic accomplishments,” Pettis said. “The Commencement Committee recognizes the importance of this momentous occasion, and we are working to provide our 2020 candidates for graduation and the Golden Class of 1970 with a fitting ceremony that will honor this historic moment in their lives.”