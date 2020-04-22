City of Montgomery Launches Project Honoring Local COVID-19 Front Line Workers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mayor Steven L. Reed has announced a new City of Montgomery project called MGM Frontline Heroes to honor Montgomery’s local heroes working on the front lines of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

“While most of us are staying home to stop the spread, many of our neighbors have been called into action on the front lines of the pandemic,” Mayor Reed said. “They are the ones putting duty and community first by providing extraordinary service in an unprecedented time. This is our chance to highlight their work — whether that’s delivering hot meals, collecting garbage, clearing debris, restocking grocery shelves or caring for the most vulnerable among us.”

MGM Frontline Heroes will recognize at least two honorees per week by sharing their stories on the City’s website and social media properties. Nominations will be accepted from the public through an online form at www.montgomeryal.gov. The nomination form can be reached at https://cityofmontgomery.seamlessdocs.com/f/MGMhero.

For more information on Montgomery’s COVID-19 response, visit www.mgmready.com.