Drive-through COVID-19 Testing in Lowdnes Co. Rescheduled for April 24

by Alabama News Network Staff

Due to the threat of bad weather, the one-day “drive-through” COVID-19 testing clinic at the Lowndes County Health Department in Hayneville is being rescheduled to Friday, April 24. Patients who meet the testing criteria should call for an appointment at (334) 548-2564.

The drive-through clinic will be held:

·Friday, April 24, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Lowndes County Health Department, 507 East Tuskeena Street, Hayneville, AL 36040

To be tested, individuals must be over age 10 and meet these criteria:

The patient is symptomatic with at a minimum (measured or subjective)

·Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, AND

·Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or

·Age 65 years or older

·Healthcare worker

·Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or

·Symptoms are moderate, severe or worsening.

If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call

1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.

Local leaders urge calm and patience during this trying time for all.