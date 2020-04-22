Drive-Up Food Giveaways Draw Thousands in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two drive-up food giveaways in Selma — brought thousands of people out today — to get free food.

One of the giveaways was at the Christian Outreach Alliance Food Pantry. People drove up one after another — to get free bags of groceries.

The other giveaway was at Crosspoint Christian Church. People who came got a box load of free food.

“It’s been a blessing. It’s just a great opportunity for us to impact and bless the community,” said Pastor Alan Yarbrough.

“I think we’ve given out over 18,000 lbs worth of food today. And so it’s just a great opportunity for us to be the church outside these four walls.”

The Selma Area Food Bank supplied most of the food for the giveaways.

Call Christian Outreach Alliance Food Pantry at (334) 872-6204 — for more information about it’s food giveaway schedule.

The staff at Crosspoint Christian Church can be reached at (334) 872-0086.