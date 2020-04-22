Macon County Prepares for the Severe Weather That’s Expected Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Along with most of the River Region, Macon County is preparing for another severe weather day on Thursday, April 23. In preparation for the severe thunderstorms, hail, and damaging winds that are expected, the county is sanitizing shelters and making plans to open several new safe places.

The Macon County Emergency Management Agency, says the COVID-19 Pandemic has prompted the need for additional storm shelter venues where it will be more accessible for social distancing protocols to be followed. Using these proposed new sites will ramp up safe rooms and shelters; primarily for county residents in manufactured housing, commonly referred to as trailers.