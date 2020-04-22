Wetumpka Police Searching for Male Suspect Wanted for Multiple Theft Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Suspect Courtesy of Wetumpka Police

2/2 Suspect Vehicle



The Wetumpka Police Department is currently on the search for a theft suspect.

The police have reported that between April 13 and April 15, an unknown male suspect made several purchases at different businesses within the city limits of Wetumpka. The suspect used a stolen debit card to make the purchases. If and when identified, the suspect will be charged with Theft of Property Second Degree and Fraudulent Use of a Debit Card. He was last seen driving a 4-door blue SUV.

If you can identify this suspect or know his whereabouts, The Wetumpka Police asks that you immediately call them or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.