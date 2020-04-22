Wilcox County to Open Drive-In Clinics Starting April 27

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wilcox County Health Department will be offering drive-in COVID-19 testing clinics. The testing will be held at 107 Union Street, Camden, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For an appointment, you are to call (334) 682-451 to preregister A physician referral is preferred.

To be tested, individuals must be 10 years old or older and meet these criteria:

The patient is symptomatic with at a minimum (measured or subjective)

· Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath and

· Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or

· Age 65 years or older, or

· Healthcare worker, or

· Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or

· Symptoms are moderate, severe, or worsening.

If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call

1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.

Clinics will be continued so long as there is demonstrated community need. Clinics are currently scheduled for April 27, April 29, May 4 and May 6.