Alabama Department of Corrections Employee Has Been Arrested for Multiple Child Solicitation Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department Of Corrections (ADOC) employee Connor Grier, 20 of Deatsville, Alabama, was arrested on Monday, April 20 by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office on child solicitation charges.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says that on Sunday, April 19, they were contacted and advised by KTS Predator Hunters out of Illinois that Connor Grier was attempting to have a meeting with what he thought was a 13-year-old female in Illinois for the purpose of sexual relations.

The information was then forwarded to the Elmore County Sheriff’s office and the Alabama FusionCenter. Investigators began working on the case immediately. As a result, Connor Grier faces three charges: Transmission Of Obscene Material To A Child, Traveling To Meet A Child For An Unlawful Sex Act, and Enticing/Soliciting A Child.

ADOC has confirmed that Connor Grier was an employee and served as a Correctional Officer Trainee (COT) assigned to the Elmore Correctional Facility. He’d been hired on March 13 and resigned from the department upon his arrest.

KTS Predator Hunters is based out of the State of Illinois. Their mission is to inform the public

of child predators. KTS Predator Hunters never make first contact with predators and work hand

in hand with law enforcement to ensure arrests and convictions can be obtained.